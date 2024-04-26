At least 70 people killed by flooding in Kenya as more rain is expected through the weekend

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Flooding and heavy rains in Kenya have killed at least 70 people since mid-March, a government spokesperson, twice as many as were reported earlier this week. The East African country has seen weeks of heavy rains and severe flooding in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, as well as in the country’s western and central regions. The Kenya Meteorological Department on Friday issued a heavy rainfall advisory for the weekend and urged residents to be vigilant. Other East African countries have reported severe floodings with 155 people reported dead in neighboring Tanzania and more than 200,000 people affected in Burundi.

