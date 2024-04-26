Burkina Faso suspends BBC and Voice of America after they covered a report on mass killings

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Burkina Faso has suspended the BBC and Voice of America radio stations for their coverage of a report by Human Rights Watch on a mass killing of civilians carried out by the country’s armed forces. Burkina Faso’s communication spokesperson said that both radio stations would be suspended for two weeks and warned other media networks to avoid reporting on the story. The report published by Human Rights Watch on Thursday said that the army killed 223 civilians including 56 children in villages accused of cooperating with militants. The United Nations on Friday called on Burkina Faso to reverse the suspension of the two international broadcasters.

