Google plans to invest $2 billion to build data center in northeast Indiana, officials say

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Officials say Google plans to invest $2 billion to build a data center in northeastern Indiana to help power its artificial intelligence technology and cloud business. The Journal Gazette reports that the planned data center in Fort Wayne was announced in January, but Google and Gov. Eric Holcomb’s office disclosed the project’s cost Friday and said it is expected to create up to new 200 jobs. The company says the new data center will join a network of Google-owned and operated data centers across the globe that “keep the internet humming” and power digital services such as Google Cloud, Gmail, Search and Maps.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.