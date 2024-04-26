Hackers claim to have infiltrated Belarus’ main security service

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — A Belarusian hacker activist group claims to have infiltrated the network of the country’s main security agency and obtained access to personal files of over 8,600 staffers of the KGB, the security service that still goes under its Soviet name. The authorities have not commented on the claim, but the website of the Belarusian KGB was opening with an empty page on Friday that said it was “in the process of development.” The Belarusian Cyber-Partisans group has been active since 2020, when mass protests erupted in Belarus against the reelection of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko. His government responded with a brutal crackdown. Cyber-Partisans have since targeted state media, railways and most recently, a state-run plant.

