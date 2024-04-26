Minneapolis approves $150K settlement for witness to George Floyd’s murder

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minneapolis City Council has agreed to pay a $150,000 settlement to an eyewitness who tried to intervene to prevent George Floyd’s murder and who says he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder as a result. Donald Williams is a mixed martial arts fighter who testified against former Officer Derek Chauvin in his 2021 murder trial. He sued the city last spring, alleging he was assaulted by police while trying to prevent Floyd’s death in 2020. The Star Tribune reports that the council unanimously approved the settlement without discussion Thursday. In video played at Chauvin’s trial, Williams can be heard urging Chauvin to get off Floyd and denouncing the officer as a “bum.”

