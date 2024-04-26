Orbán challenger leads protest calling for child protection after sexual abuse scandal in Hungary
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — An aspiring challenger to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has renewed his calls for change. He led a protest Friday of several thousand people demanding a more robust child protection system and the resignation of Orbán’s government. The demonstrators gathered outside Hungary’s Interior Ministry in Budapest and called for its head to step down over what they see as his failure to prevent the sexual abuse of children in state-run institutions, a crime which has led to political upheaval in Hungary in recent months. Magyar is a 43-year-old lawyer who has emerged as a new voice of opposition to Hungary’s right-wing government