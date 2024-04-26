Save the Children disputes abuse allegations after Guatemalan prosecutors raid offices

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — The aid group Save the Children says there is no evidence to support accusations of misconduct after Guatemalan prosecutors raided its offices looking for evidence of alleged abuse of migrant children. Thursday’s raid came after prosecutors claimed Save the Children and a number of other non-governmental groups could “be participating in child trafficking operations.” Those prosecutors have been accused by the U.S. of corruption and undermining Guatemala’s democracy. Last week, prosecutors called on Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton for aid in their investigation, effectively ignoring diplomatic protocols. The Texas official last month tried to sue a migrant aid group, accusing it of of facilitating human smuggling.

