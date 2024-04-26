Tech CEOs Altman, Nadella, Pichai and others join government AI safety board led by DHS’ Mayorkas

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CEOs of leading U.S. technology companies are joining a new artificial intelligence safety board to advise the federal government on how to protect the nation’s critical services from “AI-related disruptions.” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced the new board Friday that includes key corporate leaders in AI development such as OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. AI holds potential for improving government services but “we recognize the tremendously debilitating impact its errant use can have,” Mayorkas told reporters Friday.

