The Latest | Judge in Trump hush money trial starts day with jury instructions

NEW YORK (AP) — The jury’s day in Donald Trump’s hush money trial has begun with an instruction from the judge that it’s OK for prosecutors or defense lawyers to meet with witnesses ahead of a trial to help them prepare to testify. That instruction issued Friday morning pertains to testimony that came out toward the end of Thursday. That’s when Trump lawyer Emil Bove was cross-examining former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker. Bove has resumed questioning Pecker as the fourth day of testimony begins in a Manhattan courtroom.

