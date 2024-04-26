The Latest | Prosecutor in hush money trial objects to use of ‘President Trump’

NEW YORK (AP) — The insistence of Donald Trump’s defense in his hush money trial to refer to him as “President Trump” is rankling prosecutors. Trump’s lawyers said at the outset of the trial that they’d refer to their client as “president” out of respect for the office he held. But Assistant District Attorney Joshua Steinglass suggested Friday that use of the title is anachronistic and confusing when tacked onto questions and testimony that involve things that happened before he was elected. After one such mention Steinglass objected that “he wasn’t President Trump” in June 2016. The judge sustained the objection.

