The Latest | Trump’s lawyer in hush money trial digs into National Enquirer’s processes

NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer for Donald Trump is getting under the hood of the National Enquirer’s editorial process in an effort to show the tabloid had its own incentives unrelated to any deal with the former president. Emil Bove’s questioning of former Enquirer publisher David Pecker came Friday in the fourth day of testimony in Trump’s hush money trial. Bove pulled up unflattering headlines about Trump’s 2016 GOP primary opponent Ben Carson. Bove noted the information was pulled from publicly available information published in other outlets. Pecker acknowledged it was standard practice at the publication to recycle stories from other outlets with a new slant.

