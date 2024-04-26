Ukraine pushes to get military-age men to come home. Some neighboring countries say they will help

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s foreign minister has doubled down on the government’s move to bolster the pool of fighting forces by cutting off consular services to conscription-age men outside the country. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Friday that the policy was a matter of “justice.” The decision means men aged 18-60 can’t to renew their passports unless they return to Ukraine. Some opposition politicians and human rights activists have criticized the move. But Kuleba said it would ensure men in Ukraine and those who have left were both treated fairly. Kuleba said he hoped countries that are home to displaced Ukrainians would help implement the policy. Poland and Latvia said Friday they would work with Ukraine on how to proceed.

