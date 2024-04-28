A Florida sheriff says 10 people were wounded by gunfire during an argument at a party venue

SANFORD, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say 10 people were wounded by gunfire when an argument turned violent at a venue for parties and other private events. The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday no life-threatening injuries resulted from the shooting shortly after midnight Sunday. A statement from the sheriff’s office says a 16-year-old suspect was apprehended at the scene. Deputies were on patrol outside the Cabana Live venue in Sanford when they heard multiple gunshots. The sheriff’s office says the shooting started with a verbal argument. It did not say what charges the suspect is facing.

