Authorities name driver fatally shot by deputies in Memphis after he sped toward them

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say they have identified a man who was fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies after he sped toward them in a vehicle as the officers were serving a search warrant in a Memphis neighborhood. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says the man who died Friday was 30-year-old James Q. Hampton. Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner said deputies were serving the high-risk drug warrant when a man who was waiting in a vehicle drove toward a SWAT team at high speed. Bonner says deputies opened fire, killing the driver. No deputies were hurt. Three people were arrested and face drug-related and other charges stemming from the search.

