5 are killed in a bomb attack in northern Kenya near the Somalia border
By EVELYNE MUSAMBI
Associated Press
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s interior ministry says five people have been killed in a bomb attack in the country’s remote north near Somalia. Five other people were wounded. There is no immediate claim of responsibility, but Mandera County has had other attacks carried out by Somalia-based al-Shabab militants affiliated with al-Qaida. The extremist group has threatened Kenyan forces over their yearslong deployment to Somalia as part of multinational efforts to stabilize the Horn of Africa nation following more than three decades of conflict.