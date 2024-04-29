50 migrants reported missing and 9 rescued after their boat overturns off Spanish Atlantic island
MADRID (AP) — Spanish news reports say about 50 migrants are missing after their boat overturned in the Atlantic Ocean, some 100 kilometers south of Spanish Canary Island of El Hierro. The country’s marine rescue service said one of its helicopters rescued nine people who were found clinging to the boat on Monday morning following a warning call from a merchant vessel in the area. State news agency Efe said the rescued migrants reported that some 60 of them had set sail nine days ago and the boat ran into problems Saturday. The vast majority of migrants reaching Spain by boat arrive on the Canary Island route.