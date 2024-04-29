Deputy US marshal killed, several other officers wounded in North Carolina, authorities say
By ERIK VERDUZCO and PETER SMITH
Associated Press
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Federal authorities say a deputy U.S. marshal was shot and killed and several other law enforcement officers were wounded Monday as they tried to serve a fugitive warrant in North Carolina. The officers were part of a U.S. Marshals task force that was carrying out the operation when someone began firing at them from inside a home in a residential neighborhood in Charlotte. One suspect was found dead inside the home. The shooting broke out at about 1 p.m., prompting a massive law enforcement response as police cars and ambulances raced to the neighborhood and shut down surrounding streets. Gunfire continued for several minutes after the initial shooting.