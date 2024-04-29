Deputy US marshal killed, several other officers wounded in North Carolina, authorities say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Federal authorities say a deputy U.S. marshal was shot and killed and several other law enforcement officers were wounded Monday as they tried to serve a fugitive warrant in North Carolina. The officers were part of a U.S. Marshals task force that was carrying out the operation when someone began firing at them from inside a home in a residential neighborhood in Charlotte. One suspect was found dead inside the home. The shooting broke out at about 1 p.m., prompting a massive law enforcement response as police cars and ambulances raced to the neighborhood and shut down surrounding streets. Gunfire continued for several minutes after the initial shooting.

By ERIK VERDUZCO and PETER SMITH Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.