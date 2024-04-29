NATO’s chief says alliance countries have moved too slowly to send Ukraine new arms against Russia

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — NATO’s secretary general says the alliance’s member countries have failed to deliver in time what they promised to Ukraine. Jens Stoltenberg said during a visit to Kyiv that “serious delays in support have meant serious consequences on the battlefield.” Russia is hurrying to exploit its advantages before Kyiv’s depleted forces get more Western military supplies. Ukraine’s president says new Western supplies have started arriving, but slowly. Stoltenberg says more weapons and ammunition are on the way, including Patriot missile systems to defend against heavy Russian barrages that smash into the power grid and urban areas.

