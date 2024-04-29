Numerous law enforcement officers have been struck by gunfire in North Carolina city, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say numerous law enforcement officers have been struck by gunfire in Charlotte. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says officers from the U.S. Marshals Task Force were conducting an investigation Monday afternoon in a suburban neighborhood when they were fired upon. Police say multiple victims were taken to hospitals and a SWAT team was on the scene. Gunfire continued after the officers were struck. Many roads were closed for faster ambulance transport. Police are urging people to stay away from the area and asked residents to stay inside their homes.

