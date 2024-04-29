Scotland’s leader is under pressure to resign as he struggles to win support for weakened government

LONDON (AP) — Scotland’s leader is under pressure to resign as he struggles to engineer a deal to rescue his government after he torpedoed a coalition with the Green Party by ditching a key target for fighting climate change. First Minister Humza Yousaf, whose Scottish National Party has been weakened by a campaign finance scandal and divisions over transgender rights, is scrambling to win the support of a breakaway nationalist party whose one seat in the Scottish parliament would allow him to survive a no-confidence vote later this week. Yousaf has scheduled a news conference for noon local time (1100 GMT) in the Scottish capital, Edinburgh. The BBC reported he is expected to resign.

