Several officers shot trying to serve warrant in North Carolina, suspect killed, police say
By ERIK VERDUZCO
Associated Press
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say several officers on a task force trying to serve a warrant in Charlotte, North Carolina, have been struck by gunfire and someone suspected in the shooting has been found dead in a home. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says officers from the U.S. Marshals Task Force were shot Monday afternoon in a suburban neighborhood. Police said multiple victims were taken to hospitals. Gunfire continued after the officers were struck. Police say a SWAT team entered the house three hours later and found a suspect dead and were questioning two others in the home.