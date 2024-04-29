Supporters, opponents of Minnesota trooper charged with murder confront each other at courthouse

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Supporters and critics of a white Minnesota state trooper charged with murder for killing a Black motorist confronted each other in an exchange that was heated but peaceful. The exchange reflects the strong emotions that the politically charged case has generated. Law enforcement officers were among the more than 300 people who gathered in the Hennepin County Government Center in solidarity with Trooper Ryan Londregan. This was ahead of a hearing Monday. Londregan is charged with fatally shooting Ricky Cobb II as Cobb tried to drive away from a traffic stop. A similarly large crowd aligned with the Black Lives Matter movement shouted down an attempt by Londregan’s defense team to hold a news conference afterward.

