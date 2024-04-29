Tesla CEO Musk visits China as competitors show off new electric vehicles at Beijing auto show

BEIJING (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk has met with a top government leader in the Chinese capital, just as the nation’s carmakers are showing off their latest electric vehicle models at the Beijing auto show. Chinese Premier Li Qiang told Musk on Sunday that he hopes the U.S. will work more with China on “win-win” cooperation, China’s state broadcaster CCTV said on its main evening news program. Earlier, CCTV said that Musk had come at the invitation of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade to discuss further cooperation. Tesla has a major manufacturing base in Shanghai for both domestic sales in China and exports to Europe and other regions.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.