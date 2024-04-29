Two more people sentenced for carjacking and kidnapping an FBI employee in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — The last two members of a trio who carjacked and kidnapped an FBI employee in South Dakota in 2022 have been sentenced to lengthy prison sentences. The Rapid City Journal reports that Deyvin Morales was sentenced Friday to 47 years in prison. At the same hearing, Karla Lopez-Gutierrez was sentenced to more than 26 years in prison. The third person involved in the crime, Juan Alvarez-Sorto, was sentenced earlier this month to 37 years. The crime happened in 2022. The victim was able to escape during a stop at a gas station. A lawyer for Alvarez-Sorto says he is remorseful for the crime.

