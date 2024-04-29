UN asks South Sudan to remove new taxes that led to a pause in food airdrops

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — The United Nations has urged South Sudan to remove newly imposed taxes and charges that led to the suspension of U.N. food airdrops for thousands of people who depend on outside aid. The U.N Humanitarian Affairs Agency said Monday that the pausing of airdrops in March had deprived of food 60,000 people who live in areas that are inaccessible by road. Their number is expected to rise to 135,000 by the end of May. A U.N. official said the agency’s limited funds must be spent on saving lives and not bureaucratic impediments.

