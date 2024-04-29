‘Vampire facials’ were linked to cases of HIV. Here’s what to know about the beauty treatment
By ALEXA ST. JOHN
Associated Press
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a Morbidity and Mortality Report last week that documented the first instances of HIV transmissions contracted through unsterile injections used while receiving “vampire facials,” cosmetic procedures involving microneedling. Three women were diagnosed with HIV after getting the services at an unlicensed medical spa in New Mexico. Consumers interested in receiving the services should be aware of the risks.