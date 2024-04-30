Arkansas’ elimination of ‘X’ for sex on driver’s licenses spurs lawsuit
By ANDREW DeMILLO
Associated Press
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Several transgender, intersex and nonbinary Arkansas residents are suing the state over its decision to no longer allow “X” to be listed instead of male or female on state-issued driver’s licenses and identification cards. The American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas filed the suit on Tuesday asking a judge to halt the emergency rule, which reversed a practice in place since 2010. The ACLU claims the state didn’t follow the law when it changed the regulation on an emergency basis.