Armed men storm a hospital in central Mexico, killing a patient

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Armed men burst into a hospital in central Mexico and killed a patient who was being treated for a previous gunshot wound. Prosecutors in the state of Morelos, just south of Mexico City, said the attack occurred early Tuesday. The killers made their way into an intensive care ward and shot the patient to death. They fled after the attack. The victim was a 23-year-old man who had been admitted Saturday for a gunshot wound. A day earlier, local media reported that an assailant disguised as a doctor had tried unsuccessfully to kill a patient with an injection at a hospital in the northern state of Sinaloa.

