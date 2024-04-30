Dua Lipa is all about ‘Radical Optimism,’ in her music and other pursuits
By MARIA SHERMAN
AP Music Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Grammy-award winning pop star Dua Lipa’s third album, “Radical Optimism,” releases Friday. UK rave culture and genre-averse alternative groups like Primal Scream and Massive Attack were key influences. She tells The Associated Press the album is the one she’s always wanted to make, in more ways than one. Around her first album, Lipa wrote down that she’d like to work with Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker, who became a crucial collaborator on “Radical Optimism.” She says the creative process was more free-flowing. That experimentation appears in other endeavors, too, like her acting and Service95, a media enterprise.