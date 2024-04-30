F-16 fighter jet crashes near Holloman Air Force Base; pilot safely ejects and taken to a hospital

WHITE SANDS NATIONAL PARK, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say an F-16 fighter jet has crashed west of Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico and the pilot safely ejected. Base officials say the Fighting Falcon went down shortly before noon Tueasdy near White Sands National Park. They say the pilot was the only person aboard and was taken to a hospital for medical care. Military officials say an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash. The F-16 was assigned to the 49th Wing at the base. Base officials say all non-emergency personnel were being told to avoid the area to prevent possible exposure to hazardous chemicals onboard the downed plane.

