Fired Google workers ousted over Israeli contract protests file complaint with labor regulators

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Dozens of Google workers who were fired after internal protests surrounding a lucrative contract that the internet company has with the Israeli government have filed a complaint with labor regulators in an attempt to get their jobs back. The complaint filed late Monday with the National Labor Relations Board alleges about 50 workers were unfairly fired or placed on administrative leave in the aftermath of employee sit-ins that occurred at Google offices in New York and Sunnyvale, California.

