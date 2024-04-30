Skip to Content
News

G7 nations commit to phasing out coal by 2035 but give Japan some flexibility

By
Published 9:52 AM

MILAN (AP) — Energy and environment ministers of the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations have committed to phase out coal power by 2035. It marks the first time the G7 has explicitly referenced a phase-out. But ministers left flexibility for countries heavily reliant on coal. The Beyond Fossils Fuel campaign called the commitment vague in a likely bid to coax a commitment from Japan. Japan is the only G7 country without a coal phase-out date. Britain, France, Italy and Canada are committed to phasing out coal no later than 2030, and observers say the United States and Germany are taking big steps toward that date.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content