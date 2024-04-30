How to be a ‘Fall Guy’: Stunt performers on their rough-and-tumble life

NEW YORK (AP) — Since the early days of Hollywood, stunt performers have fueled the mayhem of movies, playing a vital role in sustaining the illusion of countless car chases, bar fights and rooftop leaps. By its nature, stunt performance is nearly anonymous work. But David Leitch, a longtime stuntman before he became a director, and “The Fall Guy” hope to redefine the role of stunt work in Hollywood. “The Fall Guy” arrives as a growing chorus is calling for a new Oscar category for stunt performance. It also features the first credited “stunt designer,” which the filmmakers thinks better represents the job typically known as stunt coordinator. “The Fall Guy” opens in theaters Friday.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.