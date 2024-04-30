Iditarod says new burled arch will be in place for ’25 race after current finish line arch collapses

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Iditarod says mushers who finish the race next year will guide their dog teams under a new burled arch finish line. The current arch collapsed in Nome on Saturday night, likely after salty air blowing in from the nearby Bering Strait caused wood rot. The race says a new arch had already been on their radar before the collapse, and they will work with Nome officials to make sure there’s a new arch in place for the 2025 race. Nome officials also say people are out scouting for the perfect tree for the new arch.

