Lawmakers and advocates make last-ditch push to extend affordable internet subsidy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of families will face bigger internet bills starting in May because a federal broadband subsidy program is set to expire. The Affordable Connectivity Program provided families $30 a month toward their internet bills. The White House has pushed for an extension but it has not happened so far. Lawmakers and advocates met Tuesday to make a last-ditch plea to extend the Affordable Connectivity Program, Starting in May, the help enrolled families receive will be slashed. By the end of the month, the program will cease to exist altogether. Lawmakers from both political parties introduced legislation earlier this year to extend the program through the end of the year with $7 billion.

By KAVISH HARJAI and PABLO MONSIVAIS Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.