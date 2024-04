Supreme Court leaves in place a Texas law requiring pornographic websites to verify users’ ages

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has refused to block a Texas law requiring pornographic websites to verify the age of their users. The justices on Tuesday rejected an emergency appeal filed by the Free Speech Coalition, a trade association for the adult entertainment industry. The provision of House Bill 1181, signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott, remains in effect even as the association’s full appeal is weighed by the Supreme Court. There were no noted dissents from the court’s one-sentence order. Similar age verification laws have passed in other states, including Arkansas, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Oklahoma, Utah and Virginia.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.