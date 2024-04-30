The Latest | Hush money trial enters 9th day, begins with gag order ruling and $9K fine for Trump

NEW YORK (AP) — Witness testimony in Donald Trump’s criminal trial has advanced with three people taking the stand, including Stormy Daniels’ former lawyer, Keith Davidson. Before witness testimony resumed Tuesday, the judge in the case found that Trump violated his gag order and fined him $9,000 over online posts. Charges in the case center on $130,000 in payments Trump’s company made to Michael Cohen. Prosecutors argue Trump and his associates took part in an illegal scheme to influence the 2016 presidential campaign by purchasing and then burying negative stories. Prosecutors say Trump falsified the true nature of those payments in business records, recording them as legal expenses. Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts.

