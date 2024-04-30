US judges have rejected a map that would have given Louisiana a new majority-Black House district

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A new Louisiana congressional district map giving the state a second majority-Black House district has been rejected by a panel of federal judges. Tuesday’s decision fuels new uncertainty about district boundaries as the state prepares for fall congressional elections. Challengers of the new map said it amounted to an unconstitutional gerrymander designed specifically with race in mind. However, another federal court has already ruled that an earlier map with only one mostly Black district likely violates the federal voting rights act. The new ruling likely will be appealed to the Supreme Court.

