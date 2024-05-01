26 Republican attorneys general sue to block Biden rule requiring background checks at gun shows

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Twenty-six Republican attorneys general are suing the Biden administration over its new rule requiring firearm dealers to run background checks at gun shows and other places outside brick-and-mortar stores. The lawsuits were filed Wednesday in federal courts in Arkansas, Florida and Texas. The lawsuits are seeking to block enforcement of the rule announced last month. They argue the rule violates the Second Amendment and that Democratic President Joe Biden didn’t have the authority to implement it. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Department of Justice declined to comment. Biden administration officials have said they are confident the rule would withstand lawsuits.

