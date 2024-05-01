Skip to Content
News

Change Healthcare cyberattack was due to a lack of multifactor authentication, UnitedHealth CEO says

By
Published 10:10 AM

By TOM MURPHY
AP Health Writer

The beginning of the Change Healthcare cyberattack happened when hackers entered a server that lacked multifactor authentication. That’s according to UnitedHealth CEO Andrew Witty. He told U.S. senators in a hearing on Wednesday that his company was still trying to understand why the server did not have the additional protection that guards against hackers guessing passwords. Witty also says hackers gained access to Change Healthcare in February and unleashed a ransomware attack that encrypted and froze large parts of the company’s system. The attack disrupted payment and claims processing around the country.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content