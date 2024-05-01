Maryland approves more than $3M for a man wrongly imprisoned for murder for three decades

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland officials have approved more than $3 million in compensation for a man who spent more than 31 years in prison after being wrongly convicted of murder. Gov. Wes Moore apologized to Gary Washington during a Board of Public Works meeting on Wednesday where the compensation was approved. Washington was convicted in 1987 when he was 25. He is now 63. He was released in October 2018 and the Baltimore state’s attorney’s office later dismissed the charges. Moore noted that no physical evidence linked Washington to murder and multiple witnesses said someone else was the shooter.

