Montana man gets 2 1/2 years in prison for leaving threatening voicemails for Senator Jon Tester

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana man who pleaded guilty to leaving voicemail messages threatening to kill Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester and his family was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 30-year-old Anthony James Cross of Billings was sentenced Wednesday. He pleaded guilty in January to making threats to injure and murder a U.S Senator. Another charge alleging he threatened to kill President Joe Biden was dismissed as a part of a plea agreement. Prosecutors say the threats were made in April 2023. Tester’s office did not immediately respond to an emailed request seeking comment. His office has not commented for previous stories about the case.

