New US sanctions against Russia target weapons development, ban uranium imports for nuclear power
By FATIMA HUSSEIN and MATTHEW DALY
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States has imposed new sanctions on hundreds of companies and people tied to Russia’s weapons development program, as well as more than a dozen Chinese entities accused of helping Moscow find workarounds to earlier penalties. And sanctions are being imposed on individuals tied to the death of Kremlin opposition leader Alexei Navalny. The actions Wednesday by the departments of Treasury and State target Russia’s military-industrial base and chemical weapons programs. Also targeted are people and companies in third countries that are helping Russia acquire weapons components as its invasion of Ukraine enters its third year.