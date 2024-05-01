No need to guess: Mom knows best what she wants for Mother’s Day

NEW YORK (AP) — Not all moms are the same. They like and do different things. Some, gasp, don’t love the idea of flowers and chocolates for Mother’s Day. There’s a lot of ways to pamper mom. Gift cards for mani-pedis, a spa day or a spa weekend may be greatly appreciated. How about cleaning out the garage or pantry without complaint? For outdoorsy moms, think gear. Treat coffee mom to some fancy beans. Better yet, let her claim the day and do whatever she wants even if that involves solitude. How about flying in moms, grandkids or pregnant offspring for some special togetherness?

