Palm Springs International ShortFest reveals 2024 Shag poster collaboration

The Annual Palm Springs International ShortFest- one of the largest and most acclaimed short film festivals in North America- is right around the corner! Sponsored by the City of Palm Springs, Shortfest will take place on June 18-24 at the Regal Palm Springs.

In celebration of the festival’s 30th anniversary, renowned artist Shag has once again collaborated in designing this year’s poster.

Josh Agle, better known as Shag, is a Southern California painter, designer, and illustrator known for his vividly-colored, retro-style artwork. His artwork centers around themes of consumerism and consumption, and draws inspiration from commercial illustrations of the past five decades. Solo exhibitions of Shag’s work have been held in the U.S., Europe, Japan, Australia, and South America. As a Palm Springs resident himself, Shag’s use of strikingly vibrant colors and mid-century modern architecture perfectly embodies the image of Palm Springs.

“Inspired by our city and setting of Palm Springs, I wanted to express both the emotion of living in southern California, as well as the perspective of location shoots taking place across the Coachella Valley” Shag stated when discussing the influence of the poster.

The limited-edition 2024 poster will be available on the Festival website, the Shag Store and Destination PSP, as well as the Destination PSP pop-up shop that will take place during the festival in the lobby of the Regal Palm Springs.

“It is a joy to have Shag's singular, fun style capturing and creating the expression of this year's 30th-annual Palm Springs International ShortFest," said Lili Rodriguez, Artistic Director of the Palm Springs International Film Society. "Engaging with visual ideas of perspective, a sense of summer in the Coachella Valley, as well as the lively atmosphere of ShortFest, we're thrilled to once again partner with him!”

Shortfest is a seven-day competitive festival showcasing short-form cinema from 60+ countries around the world. Designated by AMPAS, BAFTA, BIFA and Goya Awards as an award-qualifying festival, Shortfest will also include classes and panels featuring industry representatives, filmmakers, and other special guests, in addition to the screenings. Awards, which will be announced on Sunday, June 23rd, include a cash prize of $25,000 and five Academy Award-qualifying awards. The Best of the Fest shorts will screen on the final day, June 24, and will be available virtually from July 10-14. The official ShortFest programming lineup will be announced on Monday, June 3rd, followed by the Forum and Jury schedule on Thursday, June 6th.

ShortFest passes are now available online at www.psfilmfest.org/shortfest-2024.

For additional information, call the festival headquarters at (760) 778-8979 or visit the website at www.psfilmfest.org/shortfest-2024.