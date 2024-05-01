Skip to Content
Retired U.S. soccer star Carli Lloyd announces she and her husband are expecting baby in October

By The Associated Press

Retired U.S. women’s soccer star Carli Lloyd and her husband are expecting their first child in October. The 41-year-old Lloyd, who retired in 2021, announced her pregnancy on Instagram. She has been married to Brian Hollins for seven years. Lloyd retired in 2021 after a career that included two World Cup titles and a pair of Olympic gold medals. Her crowning moment was scoring three goals in the opening 16 minutes of the U.S. victory over Japan in the 2015 Women’s World Cup final. Lloyd played 316 matches with the national team, the second-most international appearances of any player.

