Wisconsin school district says active shooter ‘neutralized’ outside middle school, lockdown ordered

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin school district says an active shooter has been “neutralized” outside a middle school in Mount Horeb and that no one in the building was hurt. Authorities said without giving details that the “alleged assailant” was harmed and schools across the district were on lockdown. A woman nearby said she heard gunshots and saw children running. News photos showed more than a dozen law enforcement vehicles including SWAT-style trucks gathered outside the school with emergency lights flashing afterward. There, first responders were seen, surrounding a gurney on the sidewalk. Mount Horeb is a city in southwestern Wisconsin, about 25 miles west of the state capital of Madison.

