WNBA ticket sales on StubHub are up 93%. Aces, Caitlin Clark and returning stars fuel rise

The wave of incoming rookies such as Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso and the return of popular players A’ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum of the defending champion Las Vegas Aces have led to unprecedented demand for WNBA games on one of the world’s largest ticket resale platforms. StubHub announced its sales for WNBA games are up 93% compared with last season. The increase follows StubHub’s record sales for the women’s NCAA Tournament and for the 2023 WNBA Finals. The highest demand was for the Aces, who host three of the top 10-selling games.

By The Associated Press

