Biden adds stop to North Carolina trip to visit with families of fallen law enforcement officers
By COLLEEN LONG and STEVE PEOPLES
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is detouring to Charlotte, North Carolina, to meet with the families of law enforcement officers shot to death on the job. The visit comes just a week after he sat down with the grieving relatives of two cops killed in Upstate New York. It is expected to take place on Thursday with little fanfare behind closed doors, because the White House aims to respect the privacy of grieving families and avoid the appearance of using grief for political purposes.