Biden, after meeting with families of officers killed in NC, says the nation is grieving with them

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — President Joe Biden has met privately with the families of law enforcement officers shot to death on the job in Charlotte, North Carolina. Biden said he was praying for loved ones and others left behind after the shooting. He said the U.S. has to get officers “the resources they need to do their jobs, and “weapons of war” must be kept out of the wrong hands. The visit came just a week after he sat down with the grieving relatives of two cops killed in upstate New York.

By STEVE PEOPLES and COLLEEN LONG Associated Press

